Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 20 ,2022
Noise Xtreme Bluetooth neckband with 100+ hours of playtime launched in India: Check specs
The Noise Xtreme neckband comes with 10mm drivers and supports dual pairing.
The neckband comes with Bluetooth v5.2 and has a wireless range of 10m.
Noise claims that the neckband can deliver more than 100+ hours of playtime.
The neckband charges via a Type-C port and supports Noise Hyper Sync technology for fast pairing.
The ear tips of the Noise Xtreme neckband are magnetic in nature so that they do not fall off.
At the moment, the Noise Xtreme neckband is available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,599, in three different colours.
