Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 22 ,2022
NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch with 1.28-inch round display and SpO2 sensor launched in India
Image: Noise
The NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch comes with a 1.28-inch round display that has a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels.
Image: Noise
Under the hood, the smartwatch has a 230mAh battery that could last for up to 7 days of typical usage.
Image: Noise
Like other smartwatches in the segment, the NoiseFit Core 2 smartwatch can measure users' heart rate and blood oxygen levels.
Image: Noise
The smartwatch comes in multiple colours, including Black, Blue, Green, Grey and Pink.
Image: Noise
The smartwatch supports more than 100 watch faces that can be customised as the users want.
Image: Noise
It is available on Flipkart for Rs. 1,799 as an introductory price.
Image: Noise
