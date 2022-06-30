Nokia G11 Plus with 90Hz display launched: Check specifications and price here
Image: Nokia
The Nokia G11 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.
Image: Nokia
While this image shows the triple rear camera on the Nokia G11, the G11 Plus comes with a dual-rear camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary lens.
Image: Nokia
The right panel of the smartphone has a power button and volume rockers and the left panel has the SIM tray.
Image: Nokia
This image clearly shows what the rear panel of the smartphone looks like. It has a dual-camera setup and a fingerprint scanner on the back.
Image: Nokia
Here is the lock screen of the smartphone. Users can notice how it has a chin at the bottom.
Image: Nokia
While the Nokia G11 Plus has not been launched in India yet, the converted price is Rs. 10,700 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.
Image: Nokia