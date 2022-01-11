Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 launched in India by HMD Global: Check specifications and price
Image: Nokia
The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 feature a 6mm driver, connect via Bluetooth v5.0 and have a USB Type-C charging port.
Image: Nokia
While the earbuds offer up to six hours of playtime on a single charge, the charging case offers up to five extra charges, taking the total battery life of the Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 to approximately 30 hours.
Image: Nokia
The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 feature a long stem design and can be controlled with touch inputs. The top part of the earphone with a glossy finish registers touch input.
Image: Nokia
The Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 comes in an elongated, capsule-type charging case which has previously been seen on models such as the Samsung Galaxy Earbuds, OnePlus Buds Z2 and more.
Image: Nokia
The charging case of the Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 has LED indicators that light up based on the amount of battery in the charging case. There are a total of four lights.
Image: Nokia
In India, the Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 is marked at Rs. 4,999. However, the earphones are available on the official website for Rs. 2,799. Further, they are only available in the black colour shown previously.
Image: Nokia