Nora Fatehi B'day special: 'Dilbar' to 'Dance Meri Rani,' songs that became a massive hit
'Dance Meri Rani' is sung by Guru Randhawa, Tanishk Bagchi, and Zahrah S Khan. Its hook step took a storm on the internet with many artists recreating it.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
'Garmi' from 'Street Dancer 3D' features Nora Fatehi and Varun Dhawan. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Badshah.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
'Kusu Kusu' from 'Satyameva Jayate 2' became an instant hit. It had some terrific dancing moves. The song is sung by Dev Negi and Zahrah S Khan.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi had grabbed attention after appearing in the song 'Saki Saki.' It is sung by Tulsi Kumar, B-Praak, and Neha Kakkar.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
'Pachtaoge' is sung by Arijit Singh. The song is composed and written by Jaani. It features Nora alongside Vicky Kaushal.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi grabbed all the eyeballs with her scintillating dance track 'Dilbar' from 'Satyamev Jayate.' It is sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi
'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani' from 'Marjaavaan' garnered a lot of attention. The song is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yash Narvekar.
Image: Instagram@norafatehi