Nora Fatehi's ethnic outfits to get inspiration from this wedding season
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi's pink shimmering saree look could turn out to be a huge hit for the fans to don at any wedding reception.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi gives serious bridal goals as she stuns in a simple yet stylish off-white ethnic wear.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi sports an elegant blue and pink salwar kurta while inspiring fans to don the outfit during any wedding festivity.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi stuns in a mint green lehenga while giving major fashion goals to fans to stand out in any Mehendi ceremony this wedding season.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
To get the best outfit ideas for the Haldi ceremony, Nora Fatehi's dazzling yellow saree will be the best pick for the occasion.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Fans can take inspiration from Nora Fatehi's off-white salwar suit to shine bright during any of the pre-wedding festivities.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi