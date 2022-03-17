Nora Fatehi's snazzy outfits to draw inspiration from for your lunch dates
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi chose to wear a classy golden outfit for her birthday lunch and paired it with a set of matching shoes and a purse.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
The 'Dilbar' song fame, Nora steps out of her house flaunting her casual look as she wears an off-white overcoat with a pair of jeans and tee.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi gives major fashion goals as she sports a three-piece black and purple outfit with a set of elegant black footwear.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi stuns in an all-black look as she sports a strapless two-piece dress while posing for the camera in style.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora wears a cool neon outfit while carrying an elegant orange purse. She pairs it with a set of cool blue and neon stilettos.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi
Nora Fatehi stuns in a pastel green bodycon dress and pairs it with a classy handbag as she poses for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@norafatehi