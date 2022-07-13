Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 13 ,2022
Nothing Phone 1 with Snapdragon 778G+ and Glyph Interface released: Specs and price here
Image: Nothing
Out of the box, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
Image: Nothing
The primary camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 50MP Sony IMS766 sensor with OIS/EIS and the secondary camera is a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor.
Image: Nothing
There is also a Glyph interface on the smartphone that lights up for different notifications.
Image: Nothing
The Nothing Phone 1 offers 33W wired charging with a 4,500 mAh battery it has. The price begins at Rs. 32,999 for the 8/128GB model.
Image: Nothing
Nothing has also launched a transparent case along with the Phone 1. It is priced at Rs. 1,499.
Image: Nothing
The Nothing power adapter with 45W charging will be available for Rs. 1,499.
Image: Nothing
Last but not least, the company has launched a tempered glass worth Rs.999 as well.
Image: Nothing
Find Out More