Prateek Arya

Jun 07 ,2023

Novak Djokovic set to break Roger Federer's world record
Image: AP
With a win over Karen Khachanov at French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic has reached his 45th Grand slam semi final. Image: AP
Djokovic is now one behind the all time time high of 46, held by none other than Roger Federer. Image: AP
Another advancement to the semi final stage will take Djokovic parallel with Federer. Image: AP
Roger Federer has already retired from the Tennis field, which leaves the court open for Djokovic to come and supersede. Image: AP
Novak Djokovic is also on course to become a record 23 time Grand Slam champion. Image: AP
He could be the undisputed GOAT of Lawn Tennis at the end of the season. Image: AP
