Prateek Arya
Jun 07 ,2023
Novak Djokovic set to break Roger Federer's world record
Image: AP
With a win over Karen Khachanov at French Open 2023, Novak Djokovic has reached his 45th Grand slam semi final.
Image: AP
Djokovic is now one behind the all time time high of 46, held by none other than Roger Federer.
Image: AP
Another advancement to the semi final stage will take Djokovic parallel with Federer.
Image: AP
Roger Federer has already retired from the Tennis field, which leaves the court open for Djokovic to come and supersede.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic is also on course to become a record 23 time Grand Slam champion.
Image: AP
He could be the undisputed GOAT of Lawn Tennis at the end of the season.
Image: AP
