Suraj Alva
Jul 11 ,2022
Novak Djokovic: Unmissable records by Serb after winning 7th Wimbledon title
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic scripted yet another incredible come-from-behind win in Wimbledon Final on Sunday beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)
Image: AP
The title was Novak Djokovic's fourth successive Wimbledon crown and the win was his first over Nick Kyrgios in three attempts.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam title by winning the Wimbledon Crown on Sunday. He is now one ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic's victory takes him to second spot in the list of most Wimbledon titles. He equalled Pete Sampras record of 7 titles and is now 1 behind Federer.
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic's four consecutive titles is the joint second-most in Open Era at Wimbledon. He is now behind Bjorn Borg and Federer, who had won five titles.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Novak Djokovic's 9 Grand Slam titles after 30th birthday put him one ahead of Nadal on unique list. Federer, Ken Rosewall, Rod Laver have four titles each.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Novak Djokovic's present record in Grand Slam finals is 21-11 which puts him in second place behind Rafael Nadal who has 22-8.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
In his 32 Grand Slam final appearances so far, Djokovic has won on 21 occasions and finished runner up 11 times level with Federer and Ivan Lendl.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
Speaking of Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon stats, the Serbian has won 86 matches and lost only 10 matches so far.
Image: Wimbledon/ Instagram
