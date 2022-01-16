Novak Djokovic's Australia visa row: Timeline of events
Image: AP
Novak Djokovic used a positive COVID test as the grounds to justify his medical exemption to be allowed for the Australian Open without a vaccination. (Dec 2021)
Image: AP
Later on, Djokovic ahead of flying to Australia posted a photo on Instagram captioned “I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permit.” (Jan 4, 2022)
Image: AP
Tennis Australia too had put an update confirming Djokovic is on his way to the play the Australian open with a medical exemption “granted following a rigorous review process involving two separate independent panels of medical experts” (Jan 4, 2022)
Image: AP
On January 5, Djokovic arrived and was later detained, had his visa cancelled and was sent to an immigration hotel after the Australian Border Force said he did not meet entry requirements.
Image: AP
Djokovic started a legal attempt to overturn his visa cancellation and in his affidavit confirmed that he is not vaccinated for COVID-19. The federal court reinstated Djokovic’s visa on the ground that he wasn't given enough time with his lawyers before he was denied entry to the county and was detained.
Image: AP
Djokovic later made a public statment on the mistake on his travel declaration and said his agent was responsible and that it was“a human error and certainly not deliberate”
Image: AP
Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw and was drawn against fellow Serbian, Miomir Kecmanovic, in the first round.
Image: AP
Alex Hawke, the Australian Immigration Minister informs that he is invoking his ministerial discretion to revoke Djokovic’s visa on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so.
Image: AP
Djokovic's team meanwhile inform they are going to challenge the decision.
Image: AP
A bench of three Federal Court judges upholds Immigration Minister's decision to cancel Djokovic's visa on public interest grounds leaving the 34-year-old with no choice but to return.
Image: AP