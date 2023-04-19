Shreya Pandey
Apr 19 ,2023
NTR 30, Adipurush; Times Saif Ali Khan played negative roles
YouTubeScreengrab/T-Series
Saif Ali Khan played the role of Gossain in the 2019 movie Laal Kaptan. He essayed the character of a bounty hunter in the movie.
YouTubeScreengrab/ErosNowMusic
Saif Ali Khan will essay a negative character in the upcoming 2023 movie Adipurush. The movie also stars Prabhas and Kriti Sanon
YouTubeScreengrab/T-Series
Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero also starred Saif Ali Khan in a negative character. Ajay Devgn and Kajol also starred in the movie.
YouTubeScreengrab/T-Series
Saif Ali Khan played the role of Ishwar 'Langda' Tyagi in the 2006 movie Omkara which was based on Shakespeare's Othello.
YouTubeScreengrab/ErosNowMusic
Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist, Rahul, in the 2000 movie Kya Kehna. The movie also starred Priety Zinta, Anupam Kher, and Chandrachur Singh.
YouTubeScreengrab/TipsOfficial
Saif Ali Khan has joined the cast of the untitled film NTR 30 in which he stars alongside NTR Jr. He will reportedly play a negative role.
@YuvasudhaArts/Twitter
