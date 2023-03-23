Aalokitaa Basu
Mar 23 ,2023
NTR Jr, Janhvi Kapoor on sets of NTR 30
NTR Jr team
Team NTR 30 began the principal photography for the much-awaited film on March 23. Movie lead NTR Jr was also seen performing a brief puja before the event.
Many graced the event, including leading lady Janhvi Kapoor. RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli was also there to show his support.
Though NTR 30 is being directed by Kortala Siva, SS Rajamouli symbolically posed alongside NTR Jr and Janhvi with the clapboard.
Janhvi also took to her Instagram to share an image from the event.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
The Tollywood debutante was dressed in all green. Her caption read, "Happy day. The start of the most special journey #NTR30".
