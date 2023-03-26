Anjali Choudhury
NTR Jr, Lakshmi Pranathi are a match made in heaven
NTR Jr and Pranathi had an arranged marriage in 2011.
The couple tied the knot in Hyderabad and it was a grand affair as 12,000 fans participated in the wedding.
Pranathi and NTR Jr have an age gap of 8 years. She was just 18 and the RRR star was 26 at the time of marriage.
NTR Jr welcomed his first son Abhay Ram with wife in 2014. Then, the couple welcomed their second boy Bhargava Ram in 2019.
Even though NTR Jr is a popular star, his wife prefers to stay away from limelight.
The couple has an amazing chemistry and it is much visible in their pictures.
NTR Jr shared a photo from the time they were in New York and captioned it, "Enjoying a New York minute."
