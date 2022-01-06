#Throwback Thursday | Best 90s Bollywood movies that will make you feel nostalgic
Image: Twitter/@Bollywoodirect
Starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, 'Raja Babu' follows the story of a mischievous orphan who is adopted by a rich village couple. He later falls in love with a city girl who gets irked by his unsophisticated mannerisms.
Image: Twitter/@4331Subhash
Starring Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan, 'Raja Hindustani' follows a humble taxi driver falling in love with a rich girl whose parents try to drive a wedge between the lovers.
Image: Twitter/@Aamir__Online
Sanjay Dutt starrer action crime flick 'Khalnayak' follows the story of a dangerous criminal falling in love with an inspector's fiancee who tries to catch him through an act.
Image: Twitter/@vasanthamTV
Namrata Shirodkar and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Vaastav: The Reality' focuses on Raghu who accidentally ends up killing one of his customers.
Image: Twitter/@PdiskMovies
'Hero No. 1' starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor revolves around the duo trying to convince their parents about their love true.
Image: Twitter/@vikrantmzp
'Rangeela' focuses on Urmila Matondkar's character facing hurdles in her professional as well as personal life after being embroiled in a love triangle with a noted actor and her childhood friend.
Image: Twitter/@TariqueEjazKhan
Govinda and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Haseena Maan Jayegi' film focuses on two brothers being sent off to Goa where they fall in love with two girls and try to impress their father.
Image: Twitter/@Bollywoodirect