#ThrowbackThursday | As 'Agneepath' marks 10 years, here's a list of top B'wood remakes
Image: A Still from 'Agneepath' Movie
Rohit Shetty's 2012 movie 'Bol Bachchan' was a huge hit among the audience and was inspired by Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s movie 'Gol Maal' released in 1979.
Image: 'Bol Bachchan' Movie Poster
Released in 2007, 'Umrao Jaan' was the remake of the 1981 Rekha movie in the same name. The movie featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.
Image: A Still from 'Umrao Jaan' Movie
Ram Gopal Varma came with the cult movie, Sholay's remake in 2007 with the title 'Aag.' The movie received negative reviews from the audience.
Image: 'Aag' Movie Poster
'Karz' was Subhash Ghai’s 1980 musical movie that featured Rishi Kapoor and it was later remade by Himesh Reshammiya in 2008 with the title 'Karzzz.'
Image: 'Karzzzz' Movie Poster
Jeetendra and Sridevi's 1983 blockbuster movie, 'Himmatwala' was remade in 2013 in the same name featuring Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead.
Image: A Still from 'Himmatwala' Movie
Released in 2013, David Dhawan's 'Chashme Baddoor' was the remake of the 1981 Farooq Shaikh and Deepti Naval's super hit movie with the same title.
Image: A Still from 'Chashme Baddoor' Movie
the 2013 'Zanjeer' movie featuring Ram Charan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead was the remake of the iconic Bollywood film, of the 1973 Amitabh Bachchan's film in the same name.
Image: A Still from 'Zanjeer' Movie