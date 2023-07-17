Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 17 ,2023
Nupur Sanon channels her inner Princess Jasmine in lehenga
nupursanon/Instagram
Nupur Sanon's latest look appears to be inspired by the world of Disney princesses.
The caption to her latest photo dump reads, "Princess Jasmine vibes!!"
Sanon opted for an understated pale blue lehenga set with subtle silver embroidery adding a touch of extravagance to the otherwise simple look.
The deep set V-neck ending just above her midriff was followed by a flowing knot adding to the fluidity of the ensemble.
The statement sleeves cinched above the shoulders, flaring into bell sleeves cuffed just above the wrist.
The neck and sleeve borders carried extensive mirror work complimenting the silver detailing on the lehenga skirt.
She kept her hair open, pairing the look with nothing but a pair of silver danglers and minimal makeup.
Nupur Sanon just wrapped her portion on Ravi Teja's pan-India project Tiger Nageswara Rao and is awaiting her acting debut.
