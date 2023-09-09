Aalokitaa Basu

Sep 09 ,2023

Nupur Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs deck up in mirror work
nupursanon/Instagram
Nupur Sanon's latest look is a subtle ode to the mirror work trend. nupursanon/Instagram
The actresses conservative sharara set in bright yellow stands embellished with sparse amounts of mirror work. nupursanon/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar opts for a silver lehenga decked with extensive mirror work as its only embellishment. bhumipednekar/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's matte gold lehenga carries accents of green paired with heavy mirror work. janhvikapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes subtle, both in her choice of colour - a blush blue - as well as with the embellishments which carry a touch of mirror work. X
Tamannaah Bhatia's maroon lehenga carries extensive mirror work, offsetting the monotony of the ensemble with texture. X
Tara Sutaria's pop pink lehenga stands embellished with extensive mirror work. X
Mouni Roy's opts for a black salwar set with a net dupatta. The three-piece set carries the slightest hint of mirror work adding a bright touch. X
