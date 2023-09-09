Aalokitaa Basu
Sep 09 ,2023
Nupur Sanon to Bhumi Pednekar: Celebs deck up in mirror work
nupursanon/Instagram
Nupur Sanon's latest look is a subtle ode to the mirror work trend.
nupursanon/Instagram
The actresses conservative sharara set in bright yellow stands embellished with sparse amounts of mirror work.
nupursanon/Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar opts for a silver lehenga decked with extensive mirror work as its only embellishment.
bhumipednekar/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor's matte gold lehenga carries accents of green paired with heavy mirror work.
janhvikapoor/Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan goes subtle, both in her choice of colour - a blush blue - as well as with the embellishments which carry a touch of mirror work.
X
Tamannaah Bhatia's maroon lehenga carries extensive mirror work, offsetting the monotony of the ensemble with texture.
X
Tara Sutaria's pop pink lehenga stands embellished with extensive mirror work.
X
Mouni Roy's opts for a black salwar set with a net dupatta. The three-piece set carries the slightest hint of mirror work adding a bright touch.
X
Find Out More