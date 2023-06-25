Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jun 25 ,2023

Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in geometric lehenga
Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes confidence while donning Manish Malhotra's exquisite creation. Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
he actress looks radiant in a lehenga featuring a captivating geometric pattern. Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
The caption accompanying the photos reads, "From my camera roll to yours," sharing her picturesque moments with her fans. Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Sporting a natural, nude makeup look with smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress captivates with her stunning beauty. Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Complementing her black and white outfit, Nushrratt accessorizes with eye-catching statement earrings and rings. Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Find Out More