Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jun 25 ,2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha dazzles in geometric lehenga
Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha exudes confidence while donning Manish Malhotra's exquisite creation.
he actress looks radiant in a lehenga featuring a captivating geometric pattern.
The caption accompanying the photos reads, "From my camera roll to yours," sharing her picturesque moments with her fans.
Sporting a natural, nude makeup look with smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, the actress captivates with her stunning beauty.
Complementing her black and white outfit, Nushrratt accessorizes with eye-catching statement earrings and rings.
