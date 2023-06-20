Anjali Choudhury
Jun 20 ,2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha-inspired stylish lehenga looks for all occasions
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning in a yellow lehenga with floral designs and motifs.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress opted for an ivory-white embellished lehenga paired with pearls for a photoshoot.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt dazzled in a blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra and completed her look with dewy makeup and statement jewellery.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha wore an embellished green lehenga with scalloped borders during Diwali night.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Recently, the actress posted photos in a simple blue saree with patterns. She completed her look with a wavy hairdo.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Find Out More