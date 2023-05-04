Anjali Negi
May 04 ,2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha is 'back in black'
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a set of pictures on her Instagram handle on Thursday (May 4).
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
The actress donned a black bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
The outfit featured a plunging V-neckline and thread work, sequin embroidery on the bodice of the dress.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
For the makeup, Nushrratt opted for nude eye shadow and lip colour.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
The actress tied up her hair in a neat bun.
Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram
