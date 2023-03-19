Anjali Choudhury
Mar 19 ,2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha is summer ready
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha gave summer vibes in her recent pictures and captioned it, "I am cool for the summer."
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
In the photos, Nushrratt slayed in a floral high-low drawstring skirt with a black-and-white bustier top.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
To complement her designer ensemble, the actress opted for black boots.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
She wore minimal jewellery and styled it with a wavy hairdo.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha completed her look with dewy makeup.
Image: @nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
