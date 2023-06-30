Anjali Choudhury
Jun 30 ,2023
Nushrratt Bharuccha paints the town red
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt Bharuccha recently took to her Instagram handle to drop photos in a bright red saree.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
The actress wore a crafted printed saree by Awigna to attend an event in the city.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Nushrratt's saree featured floral prints in the shades of red, yellow, and green, along with colourful tassels.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
The actress complemented her saree in a noodle strapped blouse of the same colour.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress opted for minimal jewellery to complement her look.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
She accessorised with giant silver jhumkas and glammed up in a dewy makeup.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
The actress completed her look with a sleek hairdo and matching lip shade.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
Soon after she made the post, fans took to her comments to shower her with praises.
Image: nushrrattbharuccha/Instagram
