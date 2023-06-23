Prateek Arya
NXT stars who failed in WWE
Bo Dallas made his debut in the WWE mainstream after a significant spell at NXT. He was given the singles space but failed to generate any buzz and was released
The Vaudevillians became the victims of immature bookings and a sudden change in the gimmick. They received a call-up to the main roster only to become jobbers.
Though Adam Cole never debuted in either WWE Raw or SmackDown but the Undisputed Era leader had the hype but he left all of a sudden to AEW.
The Retribution made an a shield like debut in the WWE from NXT, but could not get take the momentum forward.
His impressive mic skills gave Enzo Amore the initial push but his clash with Big Cass and a heel turn did not land well among fans.
Mentioning of Big Cass, he was seen as the next big thing but again some laidback booking defused the buzz around him.
Keith Lee is the biggest NXT star who failed to make in the mainstream roster. The fighter defeated Randy Orton in his debut match yet could not make it big.
