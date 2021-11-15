NZ vs AUS: 5 big moments that defined T20 World Cup 2021 final
Image: T20 World Cup
Given the history of teams batting second and winning past in Dubai, the game swung in Australia's favour the moment the toss happened.
Image: T20 World Cup
Kane Williamson, who was dropped on 21, went on to make 85 and was the lone performer for the Kiwis.
Image: T20 World Cup
Josh Hazelwood with match-winning figures of 3/16 including a crucial double blow helped restrict the Kiwis to a sub-par total.
Image: T20 World Cup
David Warner continued his magnificent form and scored a half-century, giving Aussies the start they needed.
Image: T20 World Cup
Mitchell Marsh was the star of the final, playing a match-winning inning of 77.
Image: AP