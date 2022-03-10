Olivia Wilde's Birthday: Binge-worthy movies of the 'Tron' actor
Image: Instagram/ @oliviawilde
'A Vigilante': The film saw Olivia Wilde take on her most fearless role of a domestic abuse survivor turned vigilante, who takes it upon her to free other abused women from their tormentors.
Image: Instagram/ @cinedocontra
'People Like Us': The drama, based on true events, starred Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pine, and Michelle Pfeiffer in pivotal roles alongside Olivia.
Image: Instagram/ @topmovieworld
'Meadowland': Olivia stepped into the shoes of a mother, who goes through several stages of mourning after her son disappears. It also starred Luke Wilson, Juno Temple, Elisabeth Moss and others in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/ @edenduncansmith
'Drinking Buddies': The slice of life comedy revolved around two coworkers, who are meant to be together, but are embroiled in different relationships.
Image: Instagram/ @just_olivia
'Rush': Olivia stepped into the shoes of Suzy Miller, the wife of British F1 driver James Hunt (played by Chris Hemsworth).
Image: Instagram/ @rushmovie
'Richard Jewell': The biographical drama film chronicles the July 27 Centennial Olympic Park bombing and its aftermath.
Image: Instagram/ @iaie_mgn
'Alpha Dog': Wilde played a secondary role in the Nick Cassavetes directorial, which also starred Bruce Willis, Justin Timberlake, Emile Hirsch, and Sharon Stone.
Image: Instagram/ @fashion_and_cigarettes