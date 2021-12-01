Omicron COVID variant: Latest rules for passengers entering India
Amidst growing threat of the Omicron COVID variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has announced new rules for passengers entering India. All airlines are required to send a notification to passengers arriving from “at-risk” nations that they would be tested for coronavirus on arrival in Delhi.
If the passengers test positive for COVID, they will be sent into strict isolation. In addendum, their samples will be sent for genome sequencing to identify the variant.
Further, if a patient is diagnosed with COVID Omicron variant, then he/she will be sent into a special isolation unit. In Delhi's Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, a dedicated ward of 40 beds has been created for this purpose.
If the passengers test negative, they will still be required to home quarantine and get re-tested again on the eighth day. Further, they will be instructed to self-monitor for seven days if the report is still negative.
