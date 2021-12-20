Omicron in India: States affected by the COVID variant
Image: Associated Press
Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases with a total tally of 54.
Delhi ranks number 2 with more than 24 cases diagnosed with Omicron.
The State of Telangana has reported over 20 cases while its neighbouring state Karnataka has registered 19 cases.
The caseload of Omicron in Rajasthan is 17, according to the latest data by Health Ministry.
Kerala has reported 15 cases. Notably, other affected states/UTs include Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
