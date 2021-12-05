Omicron variant is three times more likely to reinfect humans than prior COVID variants
As it spread to 38 countries, scientists warned that new restrictions might be ineffective in controlling B.1.1.529
South Africa’s COVID-19 cases have nearly quadrupled in just last four days from Omicron's fourth wave of the pandemic.
Omicron variant has disproportionately put large number of children under 5 years old in hospitals in South Africa.
Omicron likely acquired one of its mutations by picking genetic material from common cold virus HCoV-229E
Statistical analysis undertaken by South African scientists suggested that the Omicron variant could overtake delta as the most dominant variant by 2022.
