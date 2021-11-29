Omicron variant: List of sporting events affected by new COVID-19 variant
Image: URCOfficial / Twitter
ICC on Saturday (November 27) called off the 2022 Women's World Cup qualifying tournament due to travel restrictions imposed after the detection of Omicron Covid variant in South Africa.
Image: Windies Cricket/ Twitter
The three-match ODI series between the Netherlands and South Africa was postponed on Saturday due to concerns over the Omicron COVID variant. The decision was taken after the first match was completed on Friday
Image: Cricket South Africa/ Twitter
Teams taking part in the United Rugby Championship in South Africa had to return home due to the Omicron COVID variant.
Image: United Rugby Championship/ Twitter
Alfred Dunhill Championship was scheduled to be played in South Africa from December 09 to 12 but the vent was cancelled due to the travel restrictions.
Image: Alfred Dunhill Championship/ Twitter