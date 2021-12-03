Omicron: Which COVID variants have been found in India so far?
Associated Press
India detected the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) variant of the SARS-CoV-2 earlier this year. The highly transmissible strain was first detected in the United Kingdom in September 2020. Since then, a total of 4,246 people in India have been infected with it.
Associated Press
Beta variant (B.1.351) of coronavirus was first reported by South African officials in May 2020. As of now, India has reported a total of 219 cases, according to an update by INSACOG.
Associated Press
Delta variant (B1.617.2 ) was first identified in India and soon become the dominant variant of SARS-CoV-2 worldwide. As of now, India has reported a total of 30,833 cases of the strain.
Associated Press
Gamma variant (P.1) was first detected in Brazil. According to INSACOG, India has reported a total of two cases of this variant. Notably, the total number of samples processed by INSACOG so far is 1,02,880.
Associated Press
Omicron: (B.1.1.529) was first identified in India on December 2. One patient out has a history of travelling to South Africa. India has reported 9,765 fresh coronavirus infections with 8,548 recoveries in the past 24 hours.
Associated Press