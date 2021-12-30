On BTS V's Birthday, SEE his rare pics as you swipe-right his best quotes
BTS' V has often opened his heart out before ARMY and has given them some of the best advice. He once said, "You know you really love someone when you don't hate them for breaking your heart."
As Purple is the colour of the K-pop band BTS, V being its singer once said, "Purple is the last coloured of the rainbow. Purple means I will trust and love you for a long time."
Here is another piece of advice from the birthday boy. He once said, "You can't just come into someone's life, make them feel special, and then leave."
The singer surely is a practical man and believes in, "forget what hurt you but never forget what it taught you."
The singer often expresses his love for the ARMY and once said, "I have a big heart full of love, so please take it all."
The singer has established himself as a world-class musician along with his bandmates. He always motivates his fans and says, "Hard work will never betray you."
The singer is surely living his dream life. He motivates his fans to achieve everything they've dreamt of and once said, "Don't be trapped in someone else's dream."
The singer is always grateful for the love he and his bandmates receive from the ARMY. He once opened his heart before the ARMY and said, "Even if I die and come back to life, ARMY is truly an irreplaceable gift to us."
