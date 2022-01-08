On Elvis Presley's birth anniv., Take a look at actors who played the iconic actor
Image: AP
Austin Bulter plays the King of Rock and Roll in Baz Luhrmann's biopic film, 'Elvis'.
Image: Instagram/@austinbutler
Jonathan Rhys Meyers played Elvis in the 2005 CBS miniseries titled 'Elvis'.
Image: Instagram/@jonathan_rhys_meyers
Kurt Russell donned Elvis' legendary Hawaii concert jumpsuit, in the 1979 TV movie titled 'Elvis'.
Image: Instagram/@official._.kurtrussell
Set in 1972, 'Heartbreak Hotel' follows the fictional kidnapping of Elvis, played by Harvey Keith.
Image: Instagram/@80smaximum
In this 1998 film, Harvey Keitel plays a man claiming to be Elvis Presley in 'Finding Graceland'.
Image: Instagram/@harveykeitel1
Based on Joe R. Lansdale's novella of the same name, Bruce Campbell played Elvis in 'Bubba Ho-Tep' which was released in 2002.
Image: Instagram/@shemp_malone
The award-winning actor played Elvis in 2016's 'Elvis & Nixon'.
Image: Instagram/@officialmichaelshannon
Val Kilmer as an apparition of Elvis in the 'Quentin Tarantino' film.
Image: Instagram/@valkilmerofficial
The 'One Tree Hill' actor Tyler Hilton played a young Elvis in the biopic, 'Walk The Line'.
Image: Instagram/@tylerhilton
The 1981 TV film, 'Elvis and The Queen' followed the journey of Elvis's relationship with a beauty pageant contestant named Linda Thompson.
Image: Instagram/@donjohnson