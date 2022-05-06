On George Clooney's birthday; revisiting his red carpet moments with wife Amal Clooney
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
Superstar George Clooney and his lawyer wife Amal Clooney make heads turn with each of their red carpet outings. The power couple looks gorgeous as they step out in complementing outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
The duo shares a sweet moment together at another public event. Not to miss Amal's stunning red and white attire.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
The 'Ocean's Eleven' star looks handsome in an all-black look as he walks hand-in-hand with his ladylove.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
The power couple is all smiles as they pose for paps. Amal looks breathtaking in the velvet golden gown, while Clooney keeps up with his love for black.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
For the uninitiated, George and Amal are parents to four-year-old twins - Ella and Alexander.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1
The couple has been married since 2014. They first met while in Lake Como, Italy, in July 2013.
Image: Instagram/ @amalclooneyofficial1