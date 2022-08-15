Kriti Nayyar
Aug 15 ,2022
On Independence Day 2022, take a look at some tricolour dishes to try at home
Image: Instagram/ @reliancefreshofficial
Biryani is loved by many across the nation, and a tricoloured dish is a must to make Independence Day 2022 celebrations more special.
Image: Instagram/ @archanaskitchen
All South Indian food lovers can try making tri-coloured idlis at home and serve them with sambar and coconut chutney.
Image: Shutterstock
An easy and delicious snack, a tricoloured sandwich is surely something to not miss.
Image: Instagram/ @mom_of_hungrykids
Tri-coloured drinks would give you the perfect kick of energy and satiate your taste buds.
Image: Instagram/ @cooking_is_love_
One of the tastiest snacks of all time is the Gujarati Dhokla and its tricolour version would surely make for a visual treat.
Image: Instagram/ @dilsefoodierecipes
Tricolour dosa and vegetable stew is another combination to try out this Independence Day.
Image: Instagram/ @frames_of_flavors
Find Out More