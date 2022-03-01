On Justin Bieber's birthday, here's a look back at his style statements with wife Hailey
Image: Instagram/@justinbieber
Here, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber took the twinning and winning game a notch higher in black. While Hailey stuns in a bodysuit, on the other hand, Justin breaks the monotony of his look with a white t-shirt.
Donning elongated winter babies, Justin and Hailey amp up the fashion bar as they take over the streets of London in this photo.
Glowing in the sun, Hailey dazzles in a breezy dress, however her green statement bag is what steals the show. Unlike his wife, Justin has opted for a sombre look in the picture.
While Justin finishes his formal look with a cowboy hat, Hailey Bieber proves 'black is never basic' in a body-hugging dress.
Demin can never go out of style and this casual look of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber is a testimony to it.
Hailey Bieber rocks an oversized hoodie with matching sweatpants. On the other hand, Justin looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt and loose denims.
