Kriti Nayyar
Oct 11 ,2022
On Karan Kundrra's birthday, revisiting TV star's special moments with Tejasswi Prakash
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never cease to showcase their adoration for each other on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
The Television couple fell in love while they were on a reality show, grabbing headlines throughout its run.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
The couple is still going strong after the show and is often spotted out and about in Mumbai.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
Karan and Tejasswi are all smiles as they enjoy one of their outings.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
The actors share a candid moment, dressed in stunning black outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
Celebrating various festivals together, Karan and Tejasswi look adorable during Holi.
Image: Instagram/ @kkundrra
