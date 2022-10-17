Kriti Nayyar

On Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene's wedding anniversary, looking at their adorable pics
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Bollywood's much-loved couple, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene completed 23 years of togetherness on October 17. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Shriram Nene penned a loving note for the actor to mark the occasion, calling her ‘my soul and my life.’ Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri tied the knot with Shriram on 17 October 1999. Their wedding was a traditional affair held in Southern California. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri and her surgeon husband are parents to two kids - sons Arin and Ryan. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
The couple often treats fans with their adorable glimpses on social media. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri looks beautiful in a jeans top paired with a cardigan, while her husband poses in a shirt and jeans. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
The couple poses in matching black outfits during one of their international trips. Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
