Kriti Nayyar
Oct 17 ,2022
On Madhuri Dixit-Shriram Nene's wedding anniversary, looking at their adorable pics
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Bollywood's much-loved couple, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene completed 23 years of togetherness on October 17.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Shriram Nene penned a loving note for the actor to mark the occasion, calling her ‘my soul and my life.’
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri tied the knot with Shriram on 17 October 1999. Their wedding was a traditional affair held in Southern California.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri and her surgeon husband are parents to two kids - sons Arin and Ryan.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
The couple often treats fans with their adorable glimpses on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
Madhuri looks beautiful in a jeans top paired with a cardigan, while her husband poses in a shirt and jeans.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
The couple poses in matching black outfits during one of their international trips.
Image: Instagram/ @madhuridixitnene
