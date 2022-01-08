On Nusrat Jahan's Birthday, here are some of her radiant pictures
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
Nusrat Jahan seemingly is a fan of clicking pictures in the morning. The actor has her Insatgram profile filled with her radiant pictures in comfy yet stylish clothes.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
She looked gorgeous in her yellow coloured tie-dye top and denim shorts.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
Nusrat Jahan's sunkissed picture by the ocean in a jogger set surely made her fans' day.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
The actor can be seen glowing in the sun as she posed with some beautiful marigolds.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
Nusrat Jahan looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous in a pink and blue coloured saree. She did not accessorise her look much and kept her makeup at a minimum.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
Nusrat Jahan can ace any outfit she picks and here is the proof of that.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps
The actor, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, often treats her fans with her sunkissed pictures.
Image: Instagram/@nusratchirps