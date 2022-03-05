On Rhea Kapoor's birthday, here's her mushy photos with husband Karan Boolani

On the special occasion of Karan Boolani's birthday, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to pen down a heart-warming birthday note for her lover alongside this picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman". Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor