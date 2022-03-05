On Rhea Kapoor's birthday, here's her mushy photos with husband Karan Boolani
Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
On the special occasion of Karan Boolani's birthday, Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to pen down a heart-warming birthday note for her lover alongside this picture. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my growing up partner, the relief that if I never do anything right in my life again I got the most important thing right, to the reason I got a head start to being myself, truly, the love of my life. 13 years of you is not even close to enough. I feel like we just met and I’ve known you forever. #myman". Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Whenever Karan Boolani is away from Rhea, the ace producer misses her 'boo' immensely. Hence, while sharing this picture she wrote, "I miss my person. I miss places. I miss pizza". Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Here, Karan Boolani is seen fixing Rhea Kapoor's dupatta. While sharing the photo, Rhea said, "Get you a partner that helps you take off your dupatta for the kali dal after party." Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
This photo comes from one of the costume parties that the couple attended together. Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Here, Rhea Kapoor can be seen snuggling in to hubby Karan Boolani's arms as the camera captures them together. Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor
On the special occasion of Diwali, Rhea shared this picture with Karan Boolani and wrote, "The light of my life. Happy Diwali." Image: Instagram/@rheakapoor