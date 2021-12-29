On Stan Lee's birth anniversary, here are legend's comics that launched iconic superheroes
Image: AP
Spider-Man: One of Stan Lee's popular comics is Spider-Man, which first appeared in the 'Amazing Fantasy #15' comic in 1962 tracing story of a man emitting web, earning success in films too.
Image: AP
Iron Man: Stan Lee created Iron Man for the comic 'Tales of Suspense #39' in 1963 and then own 'Iron Man #1' in 1968. The superhero flaunts multiple powers through his armour and much more.
Image: AP
X-Men: This paramilitary group of mutants with superpowers to fight for peace was created by the legend in the comic, 'The X-Men #1' in 1963 after which they appeared in many comics and films.
Image: Instagram/@xmenmovies
Fantastic Four: One of Lee's earlier creations was in the 'The Fantastic Four #1 comics in 1961 about a group of superheroes blessed with different powers after being exposed to cosmic rays.
Image: AP
Black Panther: The legend made a statement by introducing the first superhero of African descent, in 'Fantastic Four #52' in 1966. T'Challa possesses science and combat powers in the bid to protect Wakanda.
Image: AP
Thor: Lee was inspired by the hammer-wielding god Thor, which first appeared in 'Journey into Mystery #83' in 1962. His powers included being able to fly and being a master of thunder & lightning.
Image: AP
Hulk: Stan Lee created the Hulk for The Incredible Hulk comic in 1962, surrounding around a humanoid with immense physical strength, proportionate to his anger.
Image: AP
Doctor Strange: Doctor Strange has been around for six decades since his entry in 'Strange Tales #110' comic in 1963 and traces story of a surgeon who has powers like beaming energy blasts, teleportation and more.
Image: AP
Black Widow: One of the popular female superheroes, she first appeared in 'Tales of Suspense #52' in 1964 and is known for her mastery at espionage, infiltration and martial arts.
Image: AP
Avengers: Avengers is one of the highest-grossing films of all time, and its seeds were sowed by Stan Lee in the comic 'The Avengers #1' in 1963, about tsuperheroes like Iron-Man, Hulk and more uniting.
Image: AP