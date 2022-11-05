Aditi Rathi
Nov 05 ,2022
On Virat Kohli's birthday, a look at his best photos with wife Anushka Sharma
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
After dating for a few years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot back in December 2017.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Ever since they made their relationship official, they have treated their fans with mushy posts.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
In January last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter who they named Vamika.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma never fail to give away major couple goals.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
The two always make sure to support one another.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Despite their busy schedules, they always ensure to spend quality time together.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Find Out More