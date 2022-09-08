Prachi Arya
Sep 08 ,2022
Onam: Top creative decoration ideas and items to celebrate annual harvest festival
IMAGE: Pixabay
The most important home decor theme for Onam is flowers. Being a harvest festival with a divine significance fresh flowers have an inherent connection with it.
IMAGE: Unsplash
Onam decorations are incomplete without some light in them. Make sure you light diyas or oil lamps on the steps of your house in the evenings.
IMAGE: Instagram/pushpa_bitan
Fresh flowers bring different vibes to the festivity all together. Keep flower pots with fresh flowers or use them in rangolis during the festive occasion.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidharth_v
You could consider using Kerala masks worn by Kathakali dancers to adorn your walls. It gives more ethnic touch to the festivity.
IMAGE: Instagram/hasthakalalu
Use garlands of marigolds and roses to adorn the bare walls. Wrapping garlands around the pillars in your house is also a great home decor idea.
IMAGE: Instagram/varnamaladecor
Other than the decorations, another important aspect of the festivity is the traditional authentic food that one relishes duing the auspicious occasion.
IMAGE: Instagram/jiss_nidhin
