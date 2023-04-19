Prateek Arya
Apr 19 ,2023
One IPL record Arjun Tendulkar has but Sachin doesn't
Image: BCCI/IPL
After making his much-anticipated for MI in IPL debut in the game against KKR. Arjun Tendulkar featured in the playing XI in MI vs SRH game.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Tendulkar was given the bowling duty once again.
Image: BCCI/IPL
He was entrusted to bowl the final over the game, when SRH needed 20 to win.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Arjun lived up to the expectations of his captain and his team as he got the job done by not conceding more than 5 runs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Bowling the 20th over, Tendulkar also picked his maiden wicket in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Image: BCCI/IPL
As Arjun game only 5 runs in the last over, Mumbai Indians won the match by 14 runs.
Image: BCCI/IPL
With the wicket, he has gone past Sachin Tendulkar in one department. Sachin never took a wicket in IPL, but Arjun has a wicket to his name.
Image: BCCI/IPL
