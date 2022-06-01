One player that each franchise can release before IPL 2023
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Siddharth Kaul was a regular feature in SRH bowling lineup but in RCB he got to play just one match. Going by the current bowling combination Kaul will find it hard to nail down a spot.
Image: RCB/ Instagram
Tymal Mills makes an impression in MI colours taking just 6 wickets in five matches. ANother reason for his injury is due to his issue with injuries.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Abdul Samad was retained by SRH for 4 crores only to bench him for 12 matches this season. With the batting lineup almost settled, Samad might find it difficult to find a place in playing 11.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Navdeep Saini could only play two matches in IPL 2022. With Rajasthan Royals already having enough quality pace-bowling options he is likely to be sold next season.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Tushar Despande played two opening games for CSK and managed to pick just one wicket. With Simarjeet Singh and Mukesh Choudhary doing well Deshpande will find it hard to play matches.
Image: CSK/ Twitter
Tim Seifert played the first two matches before testing positive for COVID-19. With the presence of David Warner and Rovman Powell in the lineup, Siefert might not get enough matches next term.
Image :DC/ Twitter
In a total of four appearances, Vijay Shankar could garner only 19 runs and failed to pick wickets as well. With Gujarat Titans looking like a settled unit the Tamil Nadu player might not get enough matches.
Image: Gujarat Titans/ Instagram
Aaron Finch for runs scoring just 86 runs in five matches at an average of 17.20. KKR will look to find another option that can give them a solid start at the top.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Andrew Tye played just three games and picked a couple of wickets against CSK. With a formidable bowling attack led by Dushmanth Chameera, Tye will find it tough to break into playing 11 next season.
Image: LSG/Instagram
Sandeep Sharma took 5 wickets and ended up short of the team's requirements. With excellent bowlers In the ranks, PBKS might look to release him.
Image: PBKS/Instagram