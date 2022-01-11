OnePlus 10 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and triple rear camera
Image: OnePlus
OnePlus has announced its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10 Pro on January 11, 2022. It comes with a gigantic camera island and a sleek front display as shown here.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus 10 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display built on a 20.0:9 aspect ratio. It is also capable of refreshing up to 120 times per second, with a peak brightness of 1300 nits.
Image: OnePlus
There are a total of three cameras on the rear panel of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The primary camera is a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor, the secondary camera is a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor and there is an 8MP telephoto lens. The smartphone also features Hasselblad's colour profiles.
Image: OnePlus
Under the hood, the smartphone features the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
Image: OnePlus
Other than that, the OnePlus 10 Pro features multiple connectivity options including NFC, USB-C port, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, 4G LTE and 5G. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Image: OnePlus
The OnePlus 10 Pro has currently been launched in China, where it is available in three models. The base model with 8/128GB is priced for nearly Rs. 54,500. The top model with 12/256GB storage is priced for roughly Rs. 61,500.
Image: OnePlus