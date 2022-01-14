OnePlus 9RT with Snapdragon 888 SoC launched in India: Check price and specifications
The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
Under the hood, the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It has been released in two storage variants: 8/128GB and 12/256GB.
The OnePlus 9RT has three cameras on the back panel, including the 50MP Sony IMX 766 lens, 16MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. On the front panel, the smartphone has a 16MP sensor.
The OnePlus 9RT will be available in two colour options. The one seen previously is called Hacker Black while the one seen in this picture is Nano Silver. Overall, the smartphone has a sleek and slender form factor.
The OnePlus 9RT will run on Oxygen OS based on Android 11 out of the box. The Oxygen OS comes with various intuitive features to enhance the user experience.
The OnePlus 9RT has a 4,500 mAh battery and it supports 65W Warp Charge technology. The 8/128GB variant of the smartphone will cost Rs. 42,999 and the 12/256GB variant of the smartphone will cost Rs. 46,999.
