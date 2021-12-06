OnePlus Buds Z2 features and leaked Indian price

The OnePlus Buds Z2 was revealed alongside the OnePlus 9RT in China in October 2021. Now, it is being speculated that the earphones will debut in the Indian market soon.
Image: @_snoopytech_/Twitter
The wireless earphones come with 11mm drivers, along with multiple features such as active noise cancellation up to 40db and touch controls on the stem.
Image: @_snoopytech_/Twitter
OnePlus Buds Z2 connect with the companion smartphone with Bluetooth v5.2 and transfer sound over AAC and SBC codecs. Battery life ranges from 7 hours without ANC and up to 5 hours with ANC on earbuds.
Image: @_snoopytech_/Twitter
In China, the earbuds were priced at CNY 499 and are tipped to launch in India under Rs. 6000, competing with the successful Nothing Ear 1.
Image: @evleaks/Twitter