OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac Man Edition Launched: Price & Specs
Priced at Rs.37,999, the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac Man is equipped with 50 MP AI triple camera and OIS
It has a 6.43 inch 90Hz fluid AMOLED display and comes with dual speakers + Haptics 2.0
It has a glossy glow-in-the-dark finish inspired by PAC-MAN's maze, sports Wi-Fi 6 and is 5G ready
The smartphone consists of Sony IMX766 sensor, MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset and comes with Warp Charge 65
