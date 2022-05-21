OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launched: Check specifications and price here
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports up to 90Hz of refresh rate.
The smartphone features MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC accompanied by up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of faster UFS 3.1 storage.
The right panel of the smartphone has a power button and a mute slider. The left panel of the smartphone has the volume rockers.
The top panel of the smartphone has a secondary noise cancellation microphone. The bottom panel of the smartphone has the SIM-tray, primary microphone, Type-C port and speaker.
The smartphone supports 80W fast charging and has a 4,500 mAh battery.
The smartphone has been launched for EUR 369 in the international market. It is yet to debut in India.
